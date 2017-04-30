Here are all the winners of the 2017 Big Wave Awards





The biggest night in big-wave surfing took place in Huntington Beach on Saturday and it did not disappoint. The World Surf League’s 2017 Big Wave Awards were a night to remember and further solidified the big-wave legacies of many of the world’s best. Here’s a rundown of all the winners.

Ride of the Year Award: Billy Kemper

Biggest Paddle Award: Ben Andrews

XXL Biggest Wave Award: Francisco Porcella

Wipeout of the Year Award: Wilem Banks

Men’s Overall Performance Award: Jamie Mitchell

Women’s Overall Performance Award: Paige Alms

Tube of the Year Award: Shanan Worrall

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!