



Looking for a new adventure this summer? You can now go exploring in filmmaker Jimmy Chin’s very own van (yes, the one the Oscar-winning director lived in while filming Free Solo). He teamed up with Turo to list the 2012 Chevrolet AWD Express for rent while he’s traveling over the next few months.

“The flexibility of van life is perfect for adventure,” Chin said about the partnership with Turo. “When you’re living out of your van, climbing and hiking wherever you want, there’s no rush. It’s a simple life. I did it for a long time, and I’d do it all over again. Since I can’t live that life full-time anymore, at least someone else can have a taste of it in my van.”

The van is outfitted with damn near everything you’d need on an adventure, including solar power, a stove, two double beds, storage space, and capacity for five people. It’s “stationed” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, near Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone—home to some of the most incredible views in the U.S.

“Taking time to travel for sports like climbing and surfing is the perfect way to reconnect with nature, to be with your family, and to just exist outside,” Chin said. “It’s also a lot of work and money to maintain the vehicles you need for that lifestyle year-round. Booking someone else’s on Turo makes a lot of sense. It’s more sustainable, more affordable, and a cool way to find that perfect car or van to fit the adventure.”

Rates start at $250 per day for the all-wheel drive van; and you can also add extras to the rental including a hiking backpack, climbing gear, and sleeping bags.

Here’s a look inside the van:

“My van has taken me on climbing and skiing trips all around North America,” Chin said. “I can’t wait to hear about the kinds of adventures people experience in it this summer.”

Along with Chin’s van, Turo also offers adventure-seeking people the chance to rent over 850 unique makes and models of cars—including VW Westfalias, Vanagans, and camping-ready Chrysler Town and Countrys. And just like with Chin’s van, Turo also offers extras on their other rentals.

Check out the profile for Chin’s van here and see more selections at Turo for your next summer trek.