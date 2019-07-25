Here’s What You Need to Know About Bally’s Cleanup Initiative on Everest





The recent climbing season at Mount Everest has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with dangerously long lines, overcrowding, and trash dominating the conversation. The peak is one of the seven natural wonders of the world—and with it in such dire conditions, the Swiss brand Bally decided to step in. They launched the “Peak Outlook” initiative to help revitalize Everest, in addition to keeping other environments safe and clean for the future.

In Spring 2019, Bally sponsored a clean-up mission on Mount Everest. The company didn’t just stick to the usual areas where cleanups occur either. Instead of just focusing on the area between base camp and Camp II at 6,400 meters, Bally also collected waste from the so-called “Death Zone” on Everest that’s over 8,000 meters up.

“The mountain lifestyle is not only core to Bally’s heritage but an integral code in the roadmap for its future,” said Bally’s CEO Nicolas Girotto in a press release. “I am proud that Bally’s Peak Outlook initiative is just one element of a larger commitment to sustainability.”

Since launching, The Bally Peak Outlook initiative has cleared over a ton of waste from the mountain, with over half of that waste coming from the “Death Zone”. The expedition reached the peak of Everest on May 21 and was led by Dawa Steven Sherpa and a team of guides.

“When I first started climbing in 2007, I was shocked and saddened by the amount of waste abandoned in this magnificent landscape,” Steven Sherpa said. “The following year I made it my goal to pioneer a clean-up mission which to date has recovered over 19.5 tons of trash. Reaching the summit of Everest requires significant resources, so I was delighted when Bally came to our cause, aiding and supporting the first organised clean-up of Everest’s summit.”

The expedition also included Jamling Tenzing Norgay—the son of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, who climbed with Sir Edmund Hillary. Together, they became the first men to summit Mount Everest back in 1953.

“I think people come to the Himalayas to enjoy its beauty—the highest mountains in the world,” said Tenzing Norgay. “They forget that the beauty lies not in the mountains but in the culture. We Sherpas believe that mountains are a sacred place. We don’t climb mountains for leisure or sport. We climb because it’s a way of living.”

As part of launching the Bally Peak Outlook initiative, the brand has put together a capsule collection. All the proceeds go directly toward future expeditions to help keep the mountain clean. The first part of the collection includes an organic cotton T-shirt, available online and in Bally stores ($130).