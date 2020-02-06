Here’s When You Can See All of 2020’s Full Moons and Lunar Eclipses

In 2020, you’re going to want to look up at the night sky. The calendar has a number of incredible events going on, from annual meteor showers to eclipses and planetary alignments that won’t be seen again for multiple decades. It also has a number of lunar-related events you won’t want to miss.

This year there are 13 full moons set to shine in the night sky, along with multiple supermoons and lunar eclipses. Keep an eye out in October, as there will be a full moon on Halloween, something that won’t happen again for a couple decades.

Here’s a look at the dates of all the full moons and other notable moon-related events you won’t want to miss.

(All dates are from NASA’s lunar calendar)

Full Moons

January 10 – even though this full moon has already passed, it’s worth a look. Here’s the incredible full moon from that night:

Here are the rest of 2020’s full moons:

February 9

March 9 – Supermoon – (This means that the moon will be full at the same time its orbit is closest to Earth.)

– Supermoon – (This means that the moon will be full at the same time its orbit is closest to Earth.) April 7 – Supermoon

– Supermoon May 7

June 5

July 5

August 3

September 2

October 1

October 31 – The next time a full moon will fall on Halloween is 2039, so enjoy it this time around! This moon is also known as a “blue moon,” as it’s the second full moon in the same month.

– The next time a full moon will fall on Halloween is 2039, so enjoy it this time around! This moon is also known as a “blue moon,” as it’s the second full moon in the same month. November 30

December 29

Lunar Eclipses

In 2020, there are four lunar eclipses on the calendar, with the first one already behind us, having happened on January 10, the same day as the first full moon of the year. All four of the lunar eclipses this year are considered “Penumbral” eclipses, meaning that the moon will move through the outer part of Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. There are no total lunar eclipses set for 2020, but the next one will occur on May 26, 2021—mark your calendars.

Here are the other lunar eclipses for 2020:

June 5-6 – The best visibility for this full moon will be in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

– The best visibility for this full moon will be in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. July 4-5 – This full moon will be best visible in both North and South America, southwest Europe, and Africa.

– This full moon will be best visible in both North and South America, southwest Europe, and Africa. Nov. 29-30 – This final 2020 full moon will be most visible in Asia, Australia, and both North and South America.

For more details on where, when, and how to see the full moons and lunar eclipses in 2020, check NASA’s calendar.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!