Last December, SUP Magazine and Southern Explorations teamed up to take eight guests on a nine-day, three-island dream vacation to explore one of the most unique and beautiful places on Earth – the Galapagos islands.

Dubbed as the Galapagos Dream Retreat, this adventure certainly lived up to its name’s lofty standards. Our group paddled through stunning islets, snorkeled with sea lions, hiked along volcanic ridges, rode mountain bikes past giant tortoises and ate delicious local fare. In short, this trip truly had it all.

Of course, you don’t need to take our word for it. Instead, check out this edit that features both highlights from the trip and testimonials from the guests who got to experience the Galapagos first-hand.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

