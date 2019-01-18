The Greek island of Santorini – one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea – is a pristine destination for world travelers. The rugged volcanic landscape is contrasted by the classic white buildings of the city. For three days, this seaside Greek town hosts the Aegean Classics – a festival that celebrates the history, culture and customs of the Cyclades. The festival also included a SUP race around the scenic landscape of the island. Check out the highlights in this video!

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

