It was only a matter of time. With SUP foiling continuing to take hold in our sport, it was expected that SUP foiling contests would soon follow. And while this year a few downwind races – including the M2O – have incorporated a foiling division, the foil surfing contests have been sparse.

Enter Bradah Mel’s Waterman Championship 2018. The contest, which was held at Makaha on Oahu, featured a SUP foil surfing contest and it did not disappoint. Complete with backflips and other high-flying maneuvers, the contest gave us a small glimpse about what the future may hold. Check out the highlights above.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

