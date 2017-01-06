Hilarity ensues as winter tubers show how not to ride a Magic Carpet lift

A Magic Carpet lift is a conveyor belt often used to transport beginning skiers and snowboarders up the bunny hill, but they are also used for tubers.

Riding them is extremely easy. Take a step onto the moving belt and stand there as it transports you and your tube up the hill, then step off at the end. Simple, right?

Well, not for everybody, apparently.

YouTube user ATL discovered that riding a Magic Carpet lift can be extremely challenging for some. While riding on an adjacent chairlift at an unidentified ski resort, ATL videotaped the hilarious moment that tubers struggled to ride the easy-to-use lift.

“Snow pileup on Lane 5,” he quipped in the video. “Oh my God. You just stand there. It’s just a conveyor belt. Like that [showing in the video a group ahead that is doing it properly]. That’s all you’ve got to do is just stand there.”

As Mashable pointed out, “Don’t stand up in a canoe, don’t sit down on a conveyor belt.”

It’s simple. Or should be.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!