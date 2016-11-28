Hippo rams vehicle in terrifying head-on collision with motorist

Wikus Ceronie was driving back home to South Africa from Mozambique when he came upon a hippo standing on a bridge on the border of Kruger National Park and mistakenly believed it was safe to approach.

“There were people walking around in the nearby vicinity so I automatically assumed this hippo was used to humans,” Ceronie told Kruger Sightings. “I was quite fascinated by this so I took out my phone to start filming.

“Suddenly the hippo turned and just started charging. I braced myself as I realized he wasn’t going to stop.”

Ceronie, a 26-year-0ld welding inspector, unleashed a series of expletives as the hippo rammed the front-end of his vehicle and then tried biting it:



The hippo then turned around and left Ceronie with a badly damaged vehicle.

“This was terrifying for me because I realized I had nowhere to go and no time to do it in,” he said. “Beside me was a 50-meter drop, so had he hit me on the side I have no doubt the car would have rolled down the embankment.”

Unquestionably the hippo was capable of doing just that. Hippos have been known to capsize small boats. There was a story from Niger of a hippo that capsized a boat and 13 people were killed.

So, no, hippopotamuses are not safe to approach.

“Even though there was damage done to the bonnet of my vehicle and the door couldn’t open, I’m grateful there were no serious injuries at the end of day,” Ceronie said.

