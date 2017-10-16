Historic submarine to be sunk off Florida to create artificial diving reef





The U.S.S. Clamagore is a Cold War era submarine that was built in 1945 and named after the blue parrotfish, a species found in Florida’s reefs and throughout the Caribbean. At one time these important fish were known as clamagore.

The Clamagore is currently located in Charleston, South Carolina and having long been retired is in a bit of disrepair. But the vessel is getting ready to embark on its final mission: being sunken to a depth of 90 feet off the coast of Florida to create an artificial diving reef and marine life habitat.

Artificial Reefs International (ARI) and clothing brand Salt Life are working together on the project to place the historic submarine off the coast of Palm Beach County, Florida. The one-of-a-kind project entails much work, as the vessel must be stripped entirely and have hazardous materials disposed of in an environmentally sound way.

“The Clamagore Project has been designed to be like no other artificial reef project ever created,” said Joe Weatherby, senior project manager for ARI in a press release. “Instead of turning the boat into scrap metal, the legacy of the Clamagore will live on as she goes on final duty off The Palm Beaches in Florida.”

Other decommissioned vehicles like subway cars and ships have previously been used to create artificial diving reefs. The Clamagore will have one side intact, as to appear as a whole submarine, while the opposite side will be an exoskeleton of a submarine to expose the interior. And hopefully it will create a nice habitat for the blue parrotfish and other marine species.

The project will begin early in 2018. Salt Life has created limited-edition t-shirts for those who wish to support the extensive project. More information on the project can be found at ClamagoreReef.com.

