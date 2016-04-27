Hobie Bass Open: Five Things You Need to Know – Info and insider’s tips for World Championship Qualifier set for Kentucky Lake June 3-5





By Paul Lebowitz

Hobie Fishing invites every kayak angler to join us at the third annual Hobie Bass Open June 3-5, 2016. Whether you paddle or pedal a kayak, SUP, or canoe, we welcome you to take on our three-bass per day CPR tournament at big bass factory Kentucky Lake.

We’re paying out 100-percent of entry fees with a ratio of one paid place for every ten entrants. Even better, the top two anglers will qualify to fish under the bright lights of the 2016 Hobie Fishing World Championship. Event sponsors Hobie Polarized, Lowrance, YakAttack, Bassin’, RAM Mounts, St. Croix, Daiwa, Power-Pole, Rhino-Rack, and Plano are providing additional prizes.

For 2016, AJ McWhorter returns as the tournament director. He’s seen what it takes to win:

Kentucky Lake has a lot of quality banks. They don’t always hold the biggest fish this time of year. Don’t be afraid to get offshore. In early June, many quality bass should be on the deep water ledges. Get offshore, use your equipment, and find the schools out in deep water.

Fish to your strengths. A variety of techniques are effective on schooled-up ledge fish: swimbaits, deep cranks, jigs and big soft plastics.

Kentucky Lake is gigantic. Break it down one bite at a time. Find an access point close to a plentiful amount of water you can get to know over the course of the day. When you find a natural creek channel, spend time between it and the bank to find where the fish are transitioning to. There are so many areas close to a ramp or public access it doesn’t matter if you are in a paddle or pedal kayak. You can get to areas with fish very quickly, almost within sight of the ramp.

Swing big to qualify for the Hobie Fishing World Championship. The Hobie Worlds is one of the most unique events accessible to kayak anglers. Participants gather from all over the world and different walks of life to share their passion for kayak fishing. It doesn’t matter what boat you’ve been in the past or what you’ll fish in in the future. Any angler who has the opportunity to attend will appreciate being a part of this amazing competition.

Avoid costly mistakes. When you measure a fish, make sure its mouth is closed. Otherwise you’re subject to a penalty and could come up short in the final accounting.

Sign up now for both the Adult and Youth divisions. The Adult entry fee is $100 and there is plenty of time to sign up online at ianglertournament.com. After May 3 the Adult entry fee is $125. The entry fee is $25 for the Youth division and you can also sign up online for the Youth fishing tourney right now. Be sure to bring the whole family so they can enjoy the Hobie Fun Fest that will run at the same time as the tournament.

The 2016 Hobie Bass Open qualifier for the Hobie Fishing Worlds VI will be held at the Kentucky Lake Dam Village State Resort Park in Kentucky, June 3-5. The Open is part of a series of qualifying events to be held in the U.S. and Canada that will produce six World Championship spots on the North American team.First and second place winners will be invited to join Benton Parrott, U.S./Canada team captain and 2015 IFA Kayak Tour Champion, at the Hobie Fishing World’s competition next fall, with the location to be announced shortly.

The event on Kentucky Lake is a catch, photograph and release (CPR) tournament where anglers measure and photograph their top three bass during each of the two days, to be scored by total aggregate length. Eligible species include largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass caught on human powered kayaks, canoes or SUP’s.

One hundred percent of entry fees will be paid out with a ratio of one place for every 10 entrants. The top prize is $3500 based on a field of 100 kayakers. The first place finisher will have his/her airfare, accommodations and entry fee covered courtesy of Kentucky Dam Village and Hobie Cat Company. There will be raffles and prizes as well as other awards including one for the biggest bass each day.

The Hobie Fun Fest is open to the public and will be held simultaneously along the lakeshore by the dam, Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. Hobie invites all competitors to bring their families and friends to join in the festivities. All will have the opportunity to demo Hobie kayaks, SUP’s and sailboats as well as Hobie’s new Mirage Eclipse stand-up pedalboard that has taken the world by storm.

The 2016 Hobie Fishing World Championship US and Canadian Qualifiers schedule:

The 2015 IFA Kayak Tour Championship, Chalmette LA, Oct 9 2015 won by Benton Parrott, 2016 Hobie Fishing Top Gun.

The Jamaica Bay Kayak Fishing Classic, May 12-15 – 1 qualifying spot

The Hobie Bass Open, Kentucky Lake, KY, June 3-5 – 2 spots

The Border City Classic, Canada and the USA, June 25-26 – 2 spots – 1 US, 1 Canada

The IFA Kayak Fishing Tour, Sarasota, Florida, September 11 – 1 spot

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

