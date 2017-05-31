Hobie rolls out latest kayak fishing accessories!





Looking for some innovative and affordable kayak fishing accessories to get the most out of your Hobie? Here’s a hot tip: check out the latest gear from Hobie Fishing!

HOBIE H-CRATE JR

Welcome the newest member of Hobie’s family of accessories: the H-Crate Jr! We’ve incorporated all the same features from the original H-Crate into a reduce, 14″ x 14″ footprint. This allows you to carry extra cargo behind the seat of a kayak or on the deck of a SUP or Eclipse. The H-Crate Jr. attaches to the deck of Hobie watercraft via four heavy-duty straps, and keeps a slew of gear organized. Integrated rod holders with shock cord retainers at each corner gives you built-in storage for four rods. Collapses flat for compact storage or travel.

One major highlight of the H-Crate Jr. is that it fits in the cargo area of many Hobie kayaks along with a plug in cart inserted upside down in the scuppers. This is an awesome feature for people transporting kayaks a long way to reach their launch location, as it eliminates extra trips back to the vehicle to store their wheels while on the water and then again at the end of the day.

MSRP: $129

HOBIE FOLD AND STOW CART

Eliminate trips back and forth to your vehicle with Hobie’s new Fold and Stow Cart. Lightweight and strong, it breaks down in a matter of seconds to fit inside Hobie kayaks equipped with a large front cargo hatch. The Fold and Stow reassembles equally fast at the end of day. The rugged cart will handle 175 lbs.

MSRP: $179

HOBIE VANTAGE SEAT ACCESSORY BAG

Store extra tackle, safety gear, snacks and other key items within easy reach. Hobie’s new water resistant Vantage Seat Accessory Bag fits on all Vantage seats found on MirageDrive kayaks. It’s feature-packed with Velcro attachment straps, interior zippered organizational pouch, drainage hole to keep contents dry and clear visibility window on top.

MSRP: $29.99

