25 Days of Gear: Stocking Stuffers from UST





Lots of stocking stuffer items on deck over at UST Brands, who make everything from coffee cups to compasses. We picked out three items to showcase: The Spright Lantern, which diffuses soft LED light from its collapsible silicon dome. It features a well-though tent-hanging hook and has three degrees of brightness. Bonus: the silicon also glows in the dark, making it easy to find in a pitch-black tent. ($14.99, ustbrands.com)

We use paracord all the time and we dug that UST Brands even incorporated fire tinder into theirs. Just pull out the internal single red strand from the Paratinder and light it up for some instant fire-starting help. The p-cord itself functions as normal 550 cord for all your gear tie-down needs. ($4.99 for 30 ft., ustbrands.com)

While there are plenty of camp ax and hatchet options out there, the ParaHatchet stands out as a small option that packs easy (and light) with some handy accessories like a p-cord handle and magnesium fire starter. The blade also features three hex-wrenches and a rope-cutter. So while the hatchet might not be your go-to for regular camp use, it’s is good mainstay to slip into your survival kit. ($19.99, ustbrands.com)

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

