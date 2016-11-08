Holiday Shopping? Dealers Stock Predator PDL – Award-winning pedal-powered kayak from Old Town perfect for your favorite angler





Just in time for the holidays, your favorite dealers and online retailers have stocked the most advanced pedal-powered fishing machine of its kind, the Old Town Predator PDL. Winner of the Best of Show boat at the prestigious American Sportfishing Association 2016 ICAST trade show, Old Town has managed to ship this great new fishing machine to dealers around the country so kayakers will be able to start the New Year off right!

Yes, that means you can buy your favorite kayak fisherman (and you know who you are) the top level in paddle kayak tecnology on a boat that is loaded with design features and endless options from the great boat-building crew at Old Town. And that’s at one of the most competitive price points on the market.

The Predator PDL gets you to your favorite fishing hot spot fast, and keeps you on the spot and in complete control of your positing and casting angles without paddling. With forward, reverse and agile maneuverability, you’ll experience precise boat control while your hands remain free to focus on fishing.

The removable pedal drive installs in seconds and tips up instantly for shallow water docking. The Predator PDL’s specially-designed hull combines the perfect balance of smooth pedal stroke speed and stand-up stability. Contact your local kayak dealer/outfitter now and be fishing from your new kayak during your holiday vacation!

Features

Old Town PDL Drive

Rudder control knob positioned for fast, easy steering

Element Seating System delivers adjustable, all-day comfort

Performance Crafted Tri-Hull

Slip Resistant Exo-Ridge Deck for sure footing and fast drainage

Scupper Holes including a built-in transducer scupper

6 Removable Mounting Plates for accessory maounting without drilling into the hull

Oversized Exo-Ridge Tank Well for cooler, gear box and more

Large Bow Hatch with Click Seal Cover holds plenty gear

6-inch access hatch in PDL console

Gear storage pockets designed for fast access

Rudder System

Accessories

Extra Mounting Accessory Plates

Steady-Stand Bar – Additional support when out of the seat

Specs

Material: Single Layer Polyethylene

Length: 13′ 2″ | 4 m

Width: 36″ | 91.4 cm

Seat Height: 15″ | 38.1 cm

Leg Length: 48″ | 121.9 cm

Weight: 117 lbs | 53.1 kg

Bow Hatch: 16.5″ X 10.5″ | 41.9 x 26.7 cm

Max Load: 500 lbs | 226.8 kg

Suggested Retail: $2,799.99 USD

Options

Unlimited Accessories!

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

