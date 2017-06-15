How a female motorcycle club is helping babies in New York City





More and more women are getting out and riding motorcycles these days. Female-only motorcycle clubs of all kinds have sprouted up throughout the United States, and they’re mostly focused on having fun together and enjoying the open road.

But the Sirens Women’s Motorcycle Club in New York City is focused on more than just that: They deliver donated breast milk to infants who need it, for free.

Teaming up with the New York Milk Bank, the Sirens deliver milk to mothers and infants in need of it. Founded in 1986, the Sirens is the oldest and largest women’s motorcycle club in New York City. They’ve dedicated themselves to women’s health issues just like this one. Knowing they can help give “liquid life” to infants in need, it’s certainly one of the more admirable undertakings by a motorcycle club we’ve seen.

