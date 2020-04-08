How Adventure Athletes Are Staying Busy During Self-Isolation

Adventure athletes are a unique breed. There’s something that festers inside of them, an urge to partake in activities that most of us wouldn’t even consider. Conquering death-defying obstacles, going faster than anyone’s ever gone, dangling from a thin rope hundreds of feet in the air, paddling into 60-foot waves––this is how they get their thrills. The one thing they all seem to have in common is a deep appreciation for the thrills outdoors.

That being said, we’re all currently dealing with the self-isolation of COVID-19 pandemic… and adventure athletes are no exception. In their case, it’s almost like caging a wild animal. However, we’ve found that adventure athletes across the globe are dealing with this self-quarantine quite well. They’re getting creative. They’re getting comical. But most of all, they’re staying positive. They’re not letting this ordeal get them down.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite social media posts from outdoor and adventure athletes from around the globe. Clearly, nothing can keep this group down.