How Adventure Athletes Are Staying Busy During Self-Isolation

View this post on Instagram

Highlights from today’s #canamhijack .. this video is worth a watch. If you want to see the long versions of all the shenanigans, visit @canamoffroad right now. Huge thanks to @nitrorednekhubert for all the help today and every day. He elected to be locked down with my family here at Pastranaland and I couldn’t be luckier to have him here with us. Just got the @gopro hero 8 and it’s awesome (as you can see from the in #canam footage) Be sure to check out @quibi which launched today. @kblock43 and I both have shows coming out later this month that we are stoked about. Listen in tonight on the @bootcampaign Instagram for a live chat with us if your bored at 9pm eastern. In these times more then ever I am very thankful for my my family and the opportunities we have to live every day to its fullest because of the people who support us. @bell_powersports @nitrocircus @yokohamatire @redbull #teamyokohama #geolanderAT on my @canamoffroad