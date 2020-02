10. Guide Life

Sometimes even the guide gets to fish. Daniel Hackett enjoys a day fishing the midland creeks, chasing brown trout in pampas-like fields and rainforests alike. There’s an adage that fishing guides actually get to fish the least—they’re always busy rowing boats or guiding the people actually doing the fishing—and so days on the water with a rod in hand are not to be wasted.

