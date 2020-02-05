11. Lake Kay

Chris Wisniewski, a Section Manager with Tasmania’s Inland Fisheries Service, braved a 5 a.m., wake-up call coupled with fierce wind and snow for a chance at Lake Kay’s stunning brown trout population. The trout on Tasmania’s highland lakes perform an act called “sharking”—when the wind is up, the fish will surf inside the waves looking for food. The fish are easy to spot when they ride the waves in bright sunlight. This makes for an unusual set of preferred fishing conditions for the highland lakes: windy and sunny.

