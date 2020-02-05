12. Lawrenny Distillery﻿

It’s no secret anglers tend to appreciate the finer things in life. Lawrenny Distillery, owned and managed by farm veteran Ross Mace, borders the River Derwent and is housed on a 400-acre estate. Ross and his granddaughter Paris welcome visitors at the tasting room, where visitors can sample gin, vodka, and coffee liquor. Whiskey is also crafted on-site using River Derwent water. And being a working farm, fancy attire isn’t required—waders are welcome. It’s just another example of Tasmanian hospitality.

