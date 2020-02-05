12. Lawrenny Distillery
It’s no secret anglers tend to appreciate the finer things in life. Lawrenny Distillery, owned and managed by farm veteran Ross Mace, borders the River Derwent and is housed on a 400-acre estate. Ross and his granddaughter Paris welcome visitors at the tasting room, where visitors can sample gin, vodka, and coffee liquor. Whiskey is also crafted on-site using River Derwent water. And being a working farm, fancy attire isn’t required—waders are welcome. It’s just another example of Tasmanian hospitality.
