2. The Meander and the Mersey

Peter Brooks surveys the scene at the Meander River shortly before dusk. The Meander and the Mersey, two of Tasmania’s prime trout rivers, offer world-class brown trout fishing for wading anglers. Bracketed with lush eucalyptus and wattle trees, the scenery of the lush lowland forests is a good reminder that the island truly is a realm all its own.

