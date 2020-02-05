3. Mayflies

Large rust-colored mayflies hatch on Four Springs Lake for several hours before the afternoon winds push them off the water. For trout, these large mayflies are like a filet—meaty and appetizing. Once the wind picks up, Four Springs becomes a nymph fishery. But in the magic hours when the lake is glassy, anglers eagerly watch for rising fish and the opportunity to present a well-cast mayfly pattern.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!