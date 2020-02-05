4. Four Springs

And when Tasmanian brown trout decide to eat dry flies, they commit. This healthy brown sipped a mayfly pattern in the calm morning on Four Springs Lake. Tasmanian anglers are keen on preserving the resource: Trout are carefully netted, handled as little as possible while keeping them in the water, and then released back into the wild to be caught another day. Lakes such as Four Springs are full of food and support significant populations of fish.

