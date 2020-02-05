5. Brooks

Karen and Peter Brooks own and manage Driftwater, a small lodge catering to fly-anglers near the town of Deloraine in the pastoral Meander Valley. The husband-wife team both guide, and Karen is a competitive fly-angler on the Australian international women’s fly-fishing team. I knew I’d found my kind of people when, during my first hour visiting Driftwater, a weathered tube of Zap-a-Gap glue came out and the topic changed from fishing knots to wound closure. Later in the day, I settled in even more when we stopped to let a small herd of cattle cross in front of us. Karen and Peter bring a warm, welcoming, homey vibe to their little outpost on the far side of the world.

