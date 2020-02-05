Adventure

Tasmania: Fly-Fishing’s Dream Destination

Brooks
12
Jess McGlothlin for Men's Journal 5 / 12

5. Brooks

Karen and Peter Brooks own and manage Driftwater, a small lodge catering to fly-anglers near the town of Deloraine in the pastoral Meander Valley. The husband-wife team both guide, and Karen is a competitive fly-angler on the Australian international women’s fly-fishing team. I knew I’d found my kind of people when, during my first hour visiting Driftwater, a weathered tube of Zap-a-Gap glue came out and the topic changed from fishing knots to wound closure. Later in the day, I settled in even more when we stopped to let a small herd of cattle cross in front of us. Karen and Peter bring a warm, welcoming, homey vibe to their little outpost on the far side of the world.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Adventure