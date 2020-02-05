7. Daniel Hackett

Guide Daniel Hackett of RiverFly 1864 has been in the fishing business for 17 years. A seasoned angler himself, Hackett and his wife Simone work with a team of local guides to provide memorable fishing experiences for visiting anglers. While fishing this small stream with dry flies, he notes, “My record is 14 days without taking a dry fly off.” Dry fly-angling is the preferred tactic for many fly-anglers, and the ability to support many dry-fly days is a sign of a healthy fishery filled with happy trout.

