8. Creeks

Tasmania is home to a plethora of small streams, most of them remote, pristine, and supporting strong populations of brown trout. With slightly tannin-colored water, mixed sand and gravel bottoms, and plenty of food, these small creeks offer an ideal setting for trout to thrive—and for anglers to spot and stalk fish.

