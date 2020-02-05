9. Venomous Snakes

Fish are not the only thing to keep an eye out for. Tasmania is home to three species of venomous snakes: the tiger, copperhead, and the white-lipped. Tiger snakes such as this one are highly venomous and are often found while hiking; paying attention to one’s footsteps is crucial. I came across two snakes—one tiger and one copperhead—within 8 feet of each other while fishing the bend in the previous photo.

