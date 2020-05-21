How to Be a Better Adventure Partner for Your Better Half

Common sense says it’s safer to adventure with a buddy, and chances are, if you’re in a committed relationship, that buddy looks a lot like a wife or boyfriend—which is great if both of you are equally passionate and experienced in the same outdoor activities.

Fat chance.

Adventuring with your “better half” is going to take a little trial and error. At best, you’ll become each other’s most trusted partners, the ones you wouldn’t imagine exploring without.

At worst, you’ll turn your partner off from your favorite pastime for good. Here are a few tips for keeping the peace and being a better adventure partner for your significant other (SO).