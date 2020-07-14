How to Deal With 6 of Surfing’s Nastiest Sea Creatures

Forget for a moment all the hype around wave pools these days. When it comes to surfing in the Seven Seas, it’s not all clean barrels and sunsets. Hardly.

The ocean is a ruthless beauty that doesn’t discriminate, and within her lurk some truly nasty critters. From stingrays to sharks, jellyfish to sea urchins, sometimes paddling out for a session means taking a treacherous walk on the wild side.

These creatures are all capable of leveling a distressing amount of discomfort and pain. So, what to do when you actually encounter one of them? Glad you asked…