How to do Los Cabos with Alana Blanchard and friends, Part 2





The last time we saw Alana Blanchard, Leila Hurst, Camile Brady and Chris Coté they were surfing and eating their way around Los Cabos to show us how to do it properly ahead of the Los Cabos Open of Surf that starts June 6. Well, they’re back for Part 2 of their guide and even more surfing, shenanigans and eating gets done.

In Part 2, we learn about each of the girls’ favorite things about Los Cabos and how Blanchard is sort of a pirate, when they head out on a boat and she directs the captain to take them to the Arch of Cabo San Lucas. We also find out that Blanchard is also a bit of a mechanic when she fixes Brady’s bike chain on a wonderful sunset bike ride.

The crew gets to check out the brand new mercado where Coté makes a tortilla and they all get to eat some incredibly fresh food.

The Los Cabos Open of Surf is Mexico’s biggest surf contest and gets underway June 6.

