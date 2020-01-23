I’ve done a handful of long hikes in past years, like the four-day Laugavegur trek in Iceland and a full-day 14er hike on Quandary Peak in Colorado. No matter which pack I use or how I load it up, however, my back seems to ache.

Or my shoulders. Or my neck.

These hotspots don’t necessarily ruin my trek, but even minute pain adds only anguish and annoyance to a hike. Instead of focusing on how to adjust your straps on the go or wishing you had less weight while walking, focus on starting correctly from the beginning.

We spoke with Chris Horton, product line manager for Osprey, about how to properly fit and load a backpack.