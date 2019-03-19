As the northernmost island, Key Largo is your first stop when you enter the Florida Keys and offers a wide-variety of exciting paddling adventures. Here are five ways to have the best SUP weekend ever in Key Largo.

Key Largo Fisheries | Location: Mile Marker 99

This local favorite includes a marina, restaurant and fresh fish market that offers a large selection the day’s latest catch. Pick out your favorite fish and they’ll scale and fillet it right there. Or if you’re looking for a quick bite to eat, enjoy one of their mouth-watering lobster BLTs while dining on the dock.

Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge | Location: North Key Largo

This 6700-acre refuge features scenic paddling through tropical hardwood hammock, mangrove forest and salt marsh. The Card Sound Bridge, which connects Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, also offers a unique paddling location.

John Pennecamp Coral Reef State Park | Location: Mile Marker 103

Established in 1963, this is the first underwater sea park in the United States and offers some of Key Largo’s only sandy beaches. You can rent a SUP, kayak or canoe and begin exploring the park’s 50 miles of mangrove wilderness trails. Visitors can also scuba or snorkel among some of the only living coral in the continental U.S.

SUP Barhopping Tour | Location: Mile Marker 99.5

This unique SUP tour led by Aquaholic Adventures allows you to take your Happy Hour to the next level. Participants will paddle to several different local watering holes, enjoying libations and laughs along the way. It’s a fun and memorable adventure for groups both large and small.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

