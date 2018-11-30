Halfway down the Florida Keys, you’ll find Marathon, a town consisting of 13 islands and endless opportunities for fun. Here are five waves to have the best SUP weekend ever in Marathon.

Paddle Sombrero Beach | Location: Mile Marker 50

With its white sand beaches and turquoise water, this Loggerhead Turtle nesting ground is a must-paddle for any visiting SUP enthusiast.

Visit the Dolphin Research Center | Location: Grassy Key

Swim with dolphins at this 90,000 square foot facility that has 26 dolphins and four California Sea Lions for you to meet!

Paddle Curry Hammock State Park | Location: Crawl Key, Mile Marker 56.2

You can’t go to the Keys without paddling through mangrove tunnels. Curry Hammock State Park has 1,000 acres to explore by board!

Eat at Burdines Waterfront | Location: Marathon

This local favorite offers everything from mouth-watering burgers to fresh poke. But be sure to leave room for the classic deep-fried key lime pie.

Visit Crane Point Museum & Nature Center | Location: Key Vaca

Learn about the natural history of the area at the Crane Point Museum & Nature Center. End your weekend with a SUP yoga/eco-tour of the area!

