These days, everyone’s stress levels are reaching new heights. We’re all looking for ways to relax; for many, that involves camping. While some work to get off the grid (and do so with a no-frills, rustic approach), the rest of us want a few creature comforts. Enter: the camp minibar. As anyone who’s spent a little time outside in the woods will tell you, one of the best parts about camping is a boozy drink in said woods. The trick, however, is to not bring the entire kitchen sink with you—just the essentials. Find out our top tips on how to add a little excellence to your campground cocktail.

Minibar Essentials

Rummage through your cabinets until you find something to hold all of your bar tools. The last thing you want to do on your adventure is spend 20 minutes hunting in your truck for a bottle opener. Keep it all together and carry it with ease. Once you find something that does the job, keep it with the rest of your camping gear, so it’s ready for your next trip.

-metal pan or old tackle box

-insulated cups

–Leatherman or multi-tool

-small cutting board

-jigger

-flask

-bottle opener

-waiter’s wine key

-stirrers

-spoon or muddler

-shaker

-cooler

-ice

-booze (see below)

It’s been a whiskey kind of year for us. Lately we’ve been drawn to it like a moth to a flame. Whiskey is tasty, it’s comforting, and it’s versatile. When it comes to camping, this is our reach-for spirit because you can drink it in several different ways: neat (no minibar required), on ice (also minimalist), or in a mixed drink. We love all three options and have been rotating between Sagamore Spirit Rye Whisky, Distillery 291’s Fresh Whiskey, Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old Deluxe Whisky, and Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky.

What we’re mixing up at camp:

Camp Counselor Cocktail

1. Pour 2 oz of Sagamore Spirit whiskey into glass or cup.

2. Pour 3 oz watermelon kombucha into glass. (We used GT’s Synergy Watermelon Wonder.)

3. Squeeze lime to equal .75 oz, or ¾ of the smaller side of the jigger, into glass.

4. Pour .75 oz Clément Creole Shrubb into glass.

5. Fill with large ice.

6. Stir to blend.

7. Garnish with a small sprig of fresh mint and tuck into top of glass.

8. Kick back and enjoy.

