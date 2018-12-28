How to Perform Six SUP Rescue Techniques

Staying safe while you’re on the water is the name of the game. But things can go wrong and situations can turn dangerous in a moment’s notice. That’s why we always suggest being prepared for the worst case scenario. In this tutorial video from Rob Casey at the Professional Standup Up Paddle Association, we learn six different techniques for rescuing a standup paddler in distress.

Safety Techniques Covered

Flip Rescue – For quickly pulling an injured, cold or fatigued paddler out of the water and onto their or your board.

Two Board Lift-Up – Influenced by a sea kayak rescue, use two boards and paddles to help rescue a paddler out of the water easily. A great alternative if the flip rescue doesn’t work.

Dip Pull Rescue – A great method for helping a paddler onto their own board.

Stirrup – Use a sling to help a fatigued or weaker paddler onto their six-inch inflatable board. Can also be used on your own board.

Push Rescue – Use your board to push another board or kayak to safety. Also works in current.

Towing – Use of tow and throw ropes to effectively attach and tow a fatigued, injured or cold paddler or kayaker to safety.

Check out Casey’s full Standup Paddling 101 Course!

Related

The Essentials of SUP Safety

Brush Up On The Basics of SUP Safety

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!