How a Professional Ice Climber Prevents Frostbite in Sub-Zero Temps

Professional ice climber and paraglider pilot Will Gadd has one of the most diverse action sports portfolios known to man. From climbing underground mines in Sweden, offshore icebergs in the Atlantic Ocean, and even Niagara Falls to putting up a first solo ascent on the tallest mountain in the Canadian Rockies, Gadd has overcome the most frigid landscapes imaginable pushing the limits of adventure. Frostbite is something he regularly fights.

So when Gadd began posting a series of tips for keeping your hands and feet warm on Instagram earlier this year, we listened carefully and learned a lot. Now we want to spread the wealth. Here are Gadd’s field-tested techniques for combating frostbite in sub-zero temps.

How to Know if Your Extremities Are at Risk for Frostbite

Cold hands and feet are a clear sign your core temperature is too low. Your body senses a crisis and prioritizes warming up vital organs, sacrificing its peripherals. Naturally, the amount of blood circulating to your hands and feet is limited to prevent heat loss from the core.

Ideally, the preventative measures listed below will kick in before your core body temperature falls too low. But in the case that your hands and feet feel like icicles, be prepared to kick your body into “overdrive” in order to pump enough blood to warm them up.

“It takes roughly five minutes of hard uphill travel to get the blood really pumping through your hands and feet, and another five or so for them to be truly warm,” Gadd explains. “If you’re resting, or on belay, try doing 200 squats, 100 leg swings, or 50 windmills per side.”