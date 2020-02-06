Every year, the skies around the world are filled with incredible phenomena that may not happen again for years—or sometimes even decades. Stargazing at a clear sky or gazing at an eventful meteor shower is a great way to spend the night, or put a cap on your latest adventure.

Whether you’re visiting one of America’s greatest national parks like Yosemite, Joshua Tree, or the Grand Canyon; taking a long road trip; or just hanging outside with a good beer (at the right place at the right time), 2020 has plenty of times for you to grab a telescope and check out the night sky.

Here’s a look at some of the top stargazing and space-watching events to mark on your calendar.

Supermoon Sightings – March 9, April 8

Among the many full moons on the calendar in 2020—there will be 13—a couple of them will be “supermoons,” meaning the moon will be full at the same time its orbit is closest to Earth, according to NASA. March 9 will mark the first supermoon, followed by April 8. Check NASA’s calendar for a look at all the full moons in 2020.

