Geminid Meteor Shower – Dec. 13-14

The Geminid shower runs from Dec. 4-Dec. 17. The best time to watch the action is during the evening of Dec. 13 into the early morning of Dec. 14, according to NASA. At its peak, the shower can have around 120 meteors per hour and usually look as if they’re yellow in color.

Here are some instructions from NASA on how best to see the shower:

Here’s a look at the shower from 2018:

