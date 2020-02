‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn – Dec. 21

This event happens just once every 20 years, and, naturally, it’s happening in 2020. On the winter solstice this year, both Jupiter and Saturn will appear very close in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere after the sun sets, according to NASA.

Here’s a look at a previous “great conjunction” of the planets:

