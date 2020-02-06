Lunar Eclipses – June 5, July 5, Nov. 30

Following the June 5 lunar eclipse, the next two will fall right around major American holidays: just after Independence Day, July 5, and soon after Thanksgiving in the early morning of Nov. 30, according to NASA’s calendar. The Nov. 30 eclipse will be seen best in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, while the July 5 eclipse will be best viewed in North and South America, southwest Europe, and Africa. The final lunar eclipse of the year will be best viewed in Asia, Australia, and both North and South America.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!