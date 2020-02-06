Lyrid Meteor Shower – April 21-22

The Lyrid meteor shower happens every year between April 16-April 26, but NASA reports the most active time to check out the meteor shower is April 21-22, between when the sun is fully set and ahead of dawn the following morning. Areas in the Northern Hemisphere will give you the best view of the shower, which at its most active has around 20 meteors per hour. Here’s a look at last year’s shower:

