Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12-13

The shower occurs from July 17–Aug. 24, but the peak time to view the meteors is during the night of Aug. 12 into the early hours of Aug. 13, with some of the best parts coming around 2 a.m. local time, according to NASA’s calendar. The shower is caused by the “debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle,” according to NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute.

Here’s a look from NASA of the shower in 2015:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!