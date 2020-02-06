Adventure

The Stargazing and Sky-Watching Events You Can’t Miss in 2020

Perseid meteor shower - 13 Aug 2016 Picture shows the Perseid meteor shower over Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast near Lulworth in Dorset,in the early hour of Friday August 12th. The Perseid meteor shower takes place each year through July and August and is the result of particles falling from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 133 years and was first seen in 1862. The trail of particles forms meteors, or shooting stars as they are also known, which heat up as they enter the EarthÕs atmosphere creating tails of light across the sky. These specific meteors travel at a speed of 132,000 miles per hour and are called Perseids due to the way in which they appear to streak away from the Perseus Constellation 13 Aug 2016
Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12-13

The shower occurs from July 17–Aug. 24, but the peak time to view the meteors is during the night of Aug. 12 into the early hours of Aug. 13, with some of the best parts coming around 2 a.m. local time, according to NASA’s calendar. The shower is caused by the “debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle,” according to NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute.

Here’s a look from NASA of the shower in 2015:

