Solar Eclipses – June 21, Dec. 14

On July 21, the moon will block out the sun for the first of two solar eclipses in 2020. The first one is on Dec. 14 and is a “total” solar eclipse. The second falls in June and is an “annular” solar eclipse, which means the moon covers the center of the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” around the moon. The countries that’ll have the best visibility for the Dec. total eclipse include the South Pacific, Chile, and Argentina. The best visibility for the June eclipse will be in Africa, southeastern Europe, and Asia, as well as some islands in the Pacific Ocean. You can see a full map of where the eclipses will be visible on the NASA website.

