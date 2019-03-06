This video was produced in partnership with Visit Montana.

In the final episode of “The Montana Way,” professional skier Amie Engerbretson caps off her journey across Montana’s Powder Highway by making one last stop to the town of Whitefish, home to the Whitefish Mountain Resort. After visiting Lost Trail Powder Mountain and Missoula, Whitefish was the perfect way to cap off her journey, as her arrival was met with an incoming storm and epic conditions.

“The terrain up at Whitefish is amazing,” says Engerbretson. “There’s something new to discover around every corner. Every little ridgeway leads to another fun area.”

From the top of the mountain, Engerbretson took in breathtaking views of Glacier National Park and the Canadian Rockies. Then she linked up with a couple of long-time Whitefish local skiers, Al Beougher and Rick Gardner. Both in their seventies, these two guys epitomize Whitefish’s skiing spirit.

“At our age, [skiing] is the closest thing that I do that makes me feel young again,” says Gardner. “I can remember these feelings when I was 25 years old, and I still get those feelings.”

And although they do love their time on the mountain, they also appreciate a good après beer at the end of the day — something Whitefish knows a thing or two about.

The crew then explored the colorful nightlife of the quaint downtown area. With several fine restaurants right in town, you can find everything from high-end steaks to mouth-watering sushi, and then wash it all down at one of the many watering holes nearby. The nightlife in Whitefish is lively and special, and the local flavor has everything to do with that.

It’s the people that make this ski town what it is, and the local pride is palpable.

“The Powder Highway of Montana is a new experience for me,” Engerbretson explains. “Being able to get on one road and have this perfect road trip laid out for you, you get a taste of all different parts of Montana ski culture … I can’t wait to come back.”

