How To: The Cutback

The cutback is one of the most important and functional maneuvers in surfing. It unlocks different portions of the wave and keeps you coming back to the pocket for more speed. While it takes a while to master, Omri Hazor has some good tips to get you started.

More cutback tips.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

