Huge cyclist moves parked car out of bike lane





A cyclist pedaling along a bike lane in Stockholm, Sweden, came across a rather large obstruction blocking his way. Someone driving a compact car had parked in the bike lane.

So the cyclist did what any strongman cyclist would do. He got off his bike and did something about it:

The cyclist picked up the back of the car by the bumper and with three separate lifts managed to clear the bike path, much to the delight of a crowd that watched the show and cheered his amazing strength.

The unfazed cyclist then nonchalantly got back on his bike and rode off as if removing a small car from a bike lane was all in a day’s work.

Joe Loreto, who operates an entertainment website in Brazil, posted the video Monday and it has gotten plenty of attention thanks to Reddit, and now other online sites are reporting it.

“This guy is a phenomenon, or that is the lightest car in the world,” Loreto wrote.

Might be a little bit of both.

More from GrindTV

How to protect yourself (and your stuff) during a road trip

Last Week Today … on Instagram: #mickfanning

Canada’s newly protected wilderness area makes for great kayaking

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!