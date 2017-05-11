Huge python slithers onto golf course in South Africa

A marshal called golf director Kyle Caitano of Zimbali Country Club out to the eighth hole because of an unusual hazard slithering across the course: a Southern African python that looked to be at least 15-feet long.

Nick Evans captured video of the python with Caitano making a brave move and touching the creature’s tail on the golf course in South Africa, as reported by The Citizen and Times Live:

“I saw the python and it went off on its way,” Caitano told TMG Digital.

“We do know that it hangs around near a water source on the course. It is quite rare to see it in the open. He went over the fairway, through a bunker and into the rough.”

According to the ZwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, the Southern African python, also known as a rock python, is “made of pure muscle.”

“Notice how, at first, it appears to move a bit like a slug, moving in a straight line,” Evans wrote. “As you’ll see towards the end of the video, when it feels threatened, it is very capable of moving rather quickly!

“It is a truly beautiful and magnificent animal. I’m so glad this majestic specimen was left alone. We need to work together in conserving this special species, through continuous education and the rescue of ‘problem [read: endangered] animals.'”

