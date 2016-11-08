Hunter in freak accident is impaled by antler of elk he had shot

A hunter in Oregon was reported in stable condition after being impaled by an antler of the elk he had just shot in a “very remote location” in the Maury Mountains, the Oregonian and KATU reported.

Gary Heeter, 69, of Bend, Oregon, was part of a hunting party hunting near Arrowwood Point on Saturday when he shot and killed an elk.

Just before noon, Heeter was dragging the carcass back to camp behind his ATV when the four-wheeler flipped as he went up a steep embankment, sending him backward onto the antler of the elk.

The hunters he was with immediately applied first aid to stop the flow of blood and called in emergency services.

“When the deputy arrived at the crash scene, he found Heeter was conscious and communicative, but [he] appeared to be going into shock,” the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Oregonian.

The sheriff’s office said “due to the rough terrain, which consisted of intermittent forest cover and rocky clearings,” Heeter had to be taken to a suitable landing location so he could be evacuated by Life Flight helicopter to St. Charles Hospital in Bend.

