



Diablo Paddlesports , a Texas-based kayak brand, has launched the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Raffle. This collection of kayak fishing products are to be raffled as a package. The beneficiaries of this raffle will be Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend in the Rockport area. This packaged raffle prize is worth well over $3,000.

We applaud the effort of the Diablo crew in their attempts to brighten the holiday season for families affected. Tickets are available at $25 for one ticket or $100 for five tickets.

Prize package to include:

Diablo Paddlesports Amigo, Texas Package

Larry chair

Railblaza 8″ gear trac, 4pcs with 2 rod holders

Werner Paddles Camano w/ TX pattern

Kula 5 gallon cooler

Montana Fly Co Big Box with leaf

8wt Echo EPR Fly Rod

Airflo 8wt Tropical Punch fly line

$150 Freefly Apparel gift certificate

Waterworks Lamson Liquid 3.5 Reel

Bayou City Anglers Gift Card

Costa Del Mar Sunglasses

Sealect Anchor System

