Diablo Paddlesports, a Texas-based kayak brand, has launched the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Raffle. This collection of kayak fishing products are to be raffled as a package. The beneficiaries of this raffle will be Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend in the Rockport area. This packaged raffle prize is worth well over $3,000.
We applaud the effort of the Diablo crew in their attempts to brighten the holiday season for families affected. Tickets are available at $25 for one ticket or $100 for five tickets.
Prize package to include:
Diablo Paddlesports Amigo, Texas Package
Larry chair
Railblaza 8″ gear trac, 4pcs with 2 rod holders
Werner Paddles Camano w/ TX pattern
Kula 5 gallon cooler
Montana Fly Co Big Box with leaf
8wt Echo EPR Fly Rod
Airflo 8wt Tropical Punch fly line
$150 Freefly Apparel gift certificate
Waterworks Lamson Liquid 3.5 Reel
Bayou City Anglers Gift Card
Costa Del Mar Sunglasses
Sealect Anchor System
