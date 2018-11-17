Hydrofoils Meet Kayaks | Surfing the World’s First Waveski With a Foil

For years, we’ve seen some industrious folks fix a hydrofoil on a surfboard or SUP with plenty of success. However, the foiling trend just never seemed to cross-over into the world of kayaking, until now. Take a look at Les Sables d’Olonne and check out Frenchman Maxime Goborit, who claims to have paddled the world’s first waveski with a foil. And while it may not look as pretty as foiling on surfboards and SUPs, it’s an excellent first step.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

